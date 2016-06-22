Jack Herer Cartridge 1g
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
These carts deliver the best vaping experience on the market. The new cartridges are made from quartz glass, stainless steel, and ceramic mouthpiece. We only use distillate and all natural terpenes unlike most companies we don't use any propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, polyethylene glycol or coconut oil. With these cartridges you won't ever have to worry about your cartridge leaking. Your last puff will be just as great and flavorful as your first.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,360 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
