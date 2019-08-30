About this product
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Jack Herer effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018