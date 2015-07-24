Goldsmith Extracts
Jenny Kush Applesauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Jenny Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
132 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!