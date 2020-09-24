Liquid Cured Pod - Crunch Berries x Banana Jack OG (H) - Full Spectrum Extract - 500MG
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Liquid Cured is not to be confused with any other cartridge on the market. Goldsmith Extracts Liquid Cured is a single extraction process where the entire extract remains together throughout the process. This is a major benefit when consuming our extracts because of the ratio, these types of terpenes and cannabinoids present in cannabis are what deliver the effects you get from each strain specific plant. Consider the feeling/effect and flavor you get from smoking a joint of your favorite cannabis. Now compare that to your standard vaping experience. At Goldsmith Extracts we do not use any additives, distillate or use separation techniques in this product. We are using one ingredient; 100% cannabis. We source fully ripe cannabis from the top cultivators in the state to give you the best experience when consuming your concentrates!
About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. We specialize in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
Multiple award winning extracts:
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018