Liquid Cured is not to be confused with any other cartridge on the market. Goldsmith Extracts Liquid Cured is a single extraction process where the entire extract remains together throughout the process. This is a major benefit when consuming our extracts because of the ratio, these types of terpenes and cannabinoids present in cannabis are what deliver the effects you get from each strain specific plant. Consider the feeling/effect and flavor you get from smoking a joint of your favorite cannabis. Now compare that to your standard vaping experience. At Goldsmith Extracts we do not use any additives, distillate or use separation techniques in this product. We are using one ingredient; 100% cannabis. We source fully ripe cannabis from the top cultivators in the state to give you the best experience when consuming your concentrates!