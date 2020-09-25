Mac or "Miracle Alien Cookies" is a hybrid cross between Alien Cookies, Starfighter, and Columbian. This hybrid strain contains a citrus aroma and will leave you with a fresh, earthy orange flavor after each hit. Mac 7 is said to be uplifting and euphoric which can help symptoms of stress and depression. Orange Octane is a hybrid strain deriving from the crossing of Orange Punch and Sunset Octane. You are able to expect a sense of euphoria and uplifting and focused creative effect. Orange Octane will help to calm nerves and relax rather than leaving you fully couch locked. This strain is commonly described as having an orange-citrus aroma and can resemble fruit punch and vanilla orange cream. Badder is a variation of cannabis concentrate which gets its name from its consistency. It is commonly described as resembling wet cake batter. Badder is produced through a whipping method which helps evenly combine the cannabinoids and terpenes to provide an equal ratio of each in every hit.