About this strain
Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.
Paradise Circus effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
