Our award winning cartridges deliver the best vaping experience on the market. Our cartridges are made from quartz glass, stainless steel, and ceramic mouthpiece which creates for a clean vaping experience. At Goldsmith Extracts we only use distillate and all natural terpenes for our cartridges. With these cartridges you won't ever have to worry about your cartridge leaking, your last puff will be just as great and flavorful as your first.
Goldsmith Extracts began as a caregiving collective over 7 years ago and has continued their legacy as pioneers in innovation through utilizing advancements in extraction techniques. As a local company exclusive to Arizona, we strive to stay involved with our community by offering resources to educate our user base, along with providing access to the most fairly priced & quality products on the market. Goldsmith Extracts continues to focus on the consumer which remains the foundation of who we are.