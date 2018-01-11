About this product
Distillates uses an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .
About this strain
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts
Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product.
1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016
2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016
1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017
2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017
1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018
1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018
