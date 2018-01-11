About this product
About this strain
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!