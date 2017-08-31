Skunk #1 Distillate
Distillates use an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .
Skunk 1 effects
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
