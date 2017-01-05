Goldsmith Extracts
Woody PHO Wax
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Woody OG effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
