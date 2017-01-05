Loading…
Logo for the brand Goldsmith Extracts

Goldsmith Extracts

Woody PHO Wax

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Woody OG effects

Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!