Zkittlez Distillate Syringe 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Distillates use an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
555 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
