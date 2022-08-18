Ready for the Best sleep of your life? The Night Night gummies are artfully crafted with the perfect blend of THC, CBN and CBD, to promote deep rest and relaxation. CBN is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that offers relaxing, sleeping, properties and CBD is known to promote calm and stress relief. The powerful combination of the THC, CBN and CBD creates the perfect sleeping aid. 10 Pieces, Gluten Free, Vegan, Made with real fruit, Activation Time 0-45 Min.



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Night.

