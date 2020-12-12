About this product
Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cake produces uplifting effects that will leave you in a blissful mood. Consumers say this strain is an ideal choice for your wake and bake session as long as you consume in small doses. Because Banana Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, this strain may be overwhelming to some novice cannabis consumers. This strain features a banana forward flavor profile that will hit you in the nostrils upon opening your stash. The aroma is similar, with a creamy and cool finish on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, nausea, and pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, light green nugs with tiny orange hairs and a coating of frosty trichomes. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Banana Cake.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS