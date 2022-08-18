GOOD DAY FARM High Dose Gummies deliver a blast of potent cannabis magic. These gummies feature delicious, explosive flavors and a more powerful dose. Great for patients who are seeking a higher THC dosage, these gummies are more potent than our traditional gummies. Choose between Cherry Bomb and Berry Blast, and experience an eruption of sweet and tart flavors! 30mg THC per piece, 10 pieces. Activation time is 45-120 min. All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT.



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.