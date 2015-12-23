About this product
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty. It's regarded as easy to grow, and has an average flowering time of 7-9 weeks. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS