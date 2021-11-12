About this product
Good People. Good Live Resin. Good Day.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
About this brand
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
