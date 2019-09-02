About this product
Our vape cartridges are filled with our premium cannabis distillate oil. We carefully extract, refine, and reintroduce this oil to strain-specific terpenes. The result is a clean, pure distillate that is true to its natural profile. These carts are perfect for patients seeking the individuality and terpene-specific benefits of flower with the convenience of medicating on the go.
About this strain
The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated with a delicious fruity and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022 released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).
Moonbow effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
5% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good Day Farm
Inspired by a beautiful farm, nestled in the hills of Tennessee where good people are abundant, good memories are guaranteed and good days are endless.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS