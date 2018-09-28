Inspired by a beautiful farm nestled in the hills of Tennessee and the Southern communities that raised us, Good Day Farm was created with the intention to illuminate the good in everyone, everywhere, every day.



At Good Day Farm, we believe in plants > pills (plants over pills) and the magic of Mother Nature to help people feel their best. This belief drives our relentless quest to cultivate and curate the highest quality cannabis products in the South—while using natural and sustainable practices and giving back to our local communities.



As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of cannabis, we pride ourselves on staying true to our roots as we bring the best cannabis the world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, our mission is simple: to help people feel good.

Cannabis for GOOD.



We believe you’re only as good as the company you keep. And that’s why we keep pretty good company – and do our best to uplift the communities around us. We take social responsibility seriously daily through our relationships with our employees and patients, philanthropic efforts in our local communities, and products that bring awareness and support to good people.



So, here’s to good people, good cannabis, and more GOOD DAYS!

Show more