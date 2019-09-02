Good Day Farm: Double Cross | Good Day Blunts | 1pk | 2g
Moonbow effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
5% of people say it helps with headaches
