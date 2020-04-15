About this product
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
