Good Day Farm: Lilac Diesel | Distillate Cartridge | 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
