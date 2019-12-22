Good Day Farm: Melted Ice Cream | Good Day J's Pre-Rolls | 1pk | 1g
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
