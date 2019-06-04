Good Day Farm: Member Berry | Good Day J's Pre-Rolls | 1pk | 1g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
242 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
