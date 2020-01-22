About this product
Cheetah Piss effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
