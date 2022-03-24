Good Day Farm: Tire Fire | Good Day Blunts | 1pk | 2g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Tire Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!