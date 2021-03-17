Good Day Farm: Whispering Angel | Good Day Blunts | 1pk | 2g
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Lemonatti effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!