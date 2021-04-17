About this product
Heavy Fog #1 is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain derived from the cross of Peanut Butter Trix with Sherbet #41. Boasting a skunky, herbal aroma, this energizing flower can be useful in alleviating depression, anxiety, and pain. Heavy Fog #1 is a great daytime choice that will leave you feeling energized, euphoric, and focused.
About this strain
Mandarin Temple effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
17% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!