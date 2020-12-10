About this product
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
About this brand
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS