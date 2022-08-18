Good Day Farm FAST-ACTING Nano-Emulsified Gummies will provide faster and more consistent results than traditional gummies. Our proprietary GDF7 Nano technology creates water soluble cannabinoids for faster absorption into the bloodstream resulting in an activation time of 0-15 minutes. This process creates a gummy that is optimal for micro-dosing and for those seeking a more consistent and fast-acting experience. And if that wasn’t enough good news, our special formula is made with pectin so these sweet yet sour Key Lime gummies are Vegan, Gluten Free and Made with Real Fruit!



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.