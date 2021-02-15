About this product
Kirkwood OG is an indica dominant strain is known for its tingly, sleepy, and relaxed high. This flower’s sticky, lemony, citrus flavor is paired with a piney aroma. This strain is known to alleviate cramps, chronic pain, and depression and is the perfect addition to a happy, relaxed, and pain-free evening.
About this strain
Kirkwood OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
