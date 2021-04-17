About this product
Good Day Farm Mandarin Temple is a balanced hybrid cross between Mandarin Sunset and Triangle Kush that sparks happiness and creativity. It’s known to provide users with uplifting mood-boosting effects that are perfect for getting through long days. Perfect for breaking through artistic blocks, Mandarin Temple is reported to improve creativity without drowsiness.
About this strain
Mandarin Temple effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
17% of people say it helps with ptsd
