Pink Sprinkles is an indica-dominant hybrid with a lovely sweet grape flavor and a bright, gassy aroma. Pink Sprinkles is rumored to have been created for the breeder's mother who needed a strain that could alleviate her pain and stress as she battled breast cancer. Sadly, she passed before the plant could make it to market for her use, but we honor her memory through this strain. Good Day Farm will donate 10% of profits from each sale of Pink Sprinkles to support breast cancer research.