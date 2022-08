Good Day Farm Rise N' Shine Gummies have a flavor of sweet peach with a splash of orange and a hearty dose of cannabis. They're the perfect way to kickstart a good day! 10mg TCH per piece, 10 pieces. Activation time is 45-120 min. All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT.



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.