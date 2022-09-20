Cheers! GOOD DAY FARM Rosé All Day gummies taste like a freshly popped bottle of sweet sparkling wine! Made with our classic, award-winning recipe, this special flavor features crisp flavors of rosé with a bright, fruity dash of strawberry. Save that bottle for another time—these fizzy, bubbly gummies will have you feeling GOOD all day! All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT. With a 200 degree melting point, these gummies won't melt in the heat! Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.