Sour Diesel is a classic sativa strain that was born from the cross of Chemdawg with Super Skunk. This strain is known for its pungent diesel and earthy skunk flavors and aromas. After smoking Sour Diesel, you may feel creative, energetic, and talkative making it a great strain for those dealing with social anxiety, tension, and stress. If you are looking for a daytime smoke that will keep you upbeat, you can't go wrong with Sour Diesel.
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS