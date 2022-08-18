About this product
Good Day Farm Strawberry Lemonade Gummies are inspired by a sunny summer day. With fresh-squeezed lemonade, a hint of fresh strawberry and a whole lot of cannabis goodness, these gummies are sure to please. 10mg TCH per piece, 10 pieces. Activation time is 45-120 min. All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT.
Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.
Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!