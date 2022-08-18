Good Day Farm Strawberry Lemonade Gummies are inspired by a sunny summer day. With fresh-squeezed lemonade, a hint of fresh strawberry and a whole lot of cannabis goodness, these gummies are sure to please. 10mg TCH per piece, 10 pieces. Activation time is 45-120 min. All GDF Gummies are Gluten Free, Vegan and made with REAL FRUIT.



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.