We've got a new member of the family in our cannabis infused GDF gummy line! Perfect for any consumer that can't have traditional sugar (sucrose) or wants to cut back on their sugar intake. Our sugar substitute has 75-90% of the sweetness of sucrose and nearly identical properties. It is used to replace table sugar because it is half as energetic, does not promote tooth decay, and has a significantly lesser effect on blood glucose. As always, these gummies are vegan, cruelty free, and made with real fruit. We went with a fresh picked strawberry flavor to kick off this line, because who doesn't love strawberries?



Good People. Good Gummies. Good Day.