Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,573 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
