Titty Sprinkles is an indica-dominant hybrid with a lovely sweet grape flavor and a bright, gassy aroma. Titty Sprinkles is rumored to have been created for the breeder's mother who needed a strain that could alleviate her pain and stress as she battled breast cancer. Sadly, she passed before the plant could make it to market for her use, but we honor her memory through this strain. Good Day Farm will donate 10% of profits from each sale of Titty Sprinkles to support breast cancer research.
Titty Sprinkles is a indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Purple Punch 2.0. Titty Sprinkles is 16% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers and medical patients; the strain was bred to raise awareness for breast cancer. Leafly customers tell us Titty Sprinkles effects include happy, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Titty Sprinkles when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, arthritis. Bred by Secret Society Seed Co., Titty Sprinkles features flavors like diesel, berry, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Titty Sprinkles typically ranges from $20–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Titty Sprinkles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS