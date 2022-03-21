About this product
Good Day Farm Concentrates are crafted for the connoisseur. Known for their potency, complex terpene profiles, and intensified flavor, “Live” products distinguish themselves from “cured” products because they are extracted from live cannabis frozen at the peak moment, which allows the plant’s native terpenes and flavors to shine. Dabbing our concentrates, vaping with our cartridges, or topping off your joint, blunt, or bowl are the most popular ways to consume. Crafted for the Connoisseur. *For peak performance, refrigeration is recommended.
Good People. Good Live Resin. Good Day.
About this strain
Titty Sprinkles effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Arthritis
27% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Good Day Farm
Inspired by a beautiful farm, nestled in the hills of Tennessee where good people are abundant, good memories are guaranteed and good days are endless.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS
