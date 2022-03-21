About this product
Good Day Farm Titty Sprinkles is an indica dominant strain that is rumored to have been created for the breeder’s mother, who was diagnosed with Breast Cancer to help her through treatments. Sadly, she passed before the plant could make it to market for her use, but the memory lives on through this good doing strain. Good Day Farm will donate 10% of profits from each sale of Titty Sprinkles to support breast cancer research.
About this strain
Titty Sprinkles effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Arthritis
30% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
