About this product
(5mg total - 3mg THC/2mg CBD - 3:2 entourage blend)
The Autumn Harvest seltzer carries subtle hints of cider, cinnamon, cloves, and spice.
Good Feels seltzers are fast-acting micro-dosed beverages. Flavored with essential oils extracted from real fruit. Zero sugar, zero calories, all the mojo. This well-balanced, flavorful seltzer provides the perfect full-body experience for all occasions. With a consistent and manageable blend of THC and CBD in every bottle, you can relax and refresh in good company with complete control over your experience. Now in 6 flavors.
Each serving delivers approximately 3mg THC and 2mg CBD for perfectly good feels.
About this brand
Good Feels
ZERO SUGAR. ZERO CALS.
ALL THE MOJO.
Want to reduce, or eliminate, your alcohol intake?
Want a more manageable cannabis experience?
Want great nights and even better mornings?
GREAT NIGHTS. EVEN BETTER MORNINGS.
Good Feels seltzers and beverage enhancers were dreamt up when we realized a night of drinking just didn't *feel good* anymore.
With no alcohol and all the flavor of a deliciously carbonated seltzer, our infused beverages - made with pure cannabis extractions - provide a balance of CBD and THC in a crisp sparkling beverage. A better alternative to drinking & smoking. Helping you become a better you.
Our cannabis-infused seltzers can provide you with that experience you’re looking for, day or night.
------
Why consume Good Feels beverages?
*Zero Sugar
*Fast Acting
*Zero Calorie
*Easy Dosing
*No Hangover
------
Looking for an on-the-go option to make every drink a Good Feels drink? The Good Feels beverage enhancers are perfect for micro-dosing. They’re fast-acting, have a clean, consistent taste, and are easy to control the experience you want.
Explore our line of cannabis-infused seltzers, and beverage enhancer drink drops in the state of Massachusetts.
State License(s)
MP281932