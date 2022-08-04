About this product
Good Feels “go anywhere” beverage enhancers are perfect for infusing your favorite drinks or making your own cannabis drinks. They’re fast-acting and make it easy to build your own feel. About 5-10 minutes after finishing your drink Good Feels will set in. Flavorless lets you get creative with your infusions. Simple instructions are included and recipes are on the Good Feels website. Zero sugar, zero calories, all the mojo. Now that feels good.
Each serving delivers approximately 4.5mg THC and 3mg CBD for perfectly good feels.
About this brand
ALL THE MOJO.
Want to reduce, or eliminate, your alcohol intake?
Want a more manageable cannabis experience?
Want great nights and even better mornings?
GREAT NIGHTS. EVEN BETTER MORNINGS.
Good Feels seltzers and beverage enhancers were dreamt up when we realized a night of drinking just didn't *feel good* anymore.
With no alcohol and all the flavor of a deliciously carbonated seltzer, our infused beverages - made with pure cannabis extractions - provide a balance of CBD and THC in a crisp sparkling beverage. A better alternative to drinking & smoking. Helping you become a better you.
Our cannabis-infused seltzers can provide you with that experience you’re looking for, day or night.
Why consume Good Feels beverages?
*Zero Sugar
*Fast Acting
*Zero Calorie
*Easy Dosing
*No Hangover
Looking for an on-the-go option to make every drink a Good Feels drink? The Good Feels beverage enhancers are perfect for micro-dosing. They’re fast-acting, have a clean, consistent taste, and are easy to control the experience you want.
Explore our line of cannabis-infused seltzers, and beverage enhancer drink drops in the state of Massachusetts.