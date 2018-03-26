Good Green - Acid Dough Sativa Popcorn
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Sativa strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Acid Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
