Good Green

Good Green - Banana Cookies Hybrid Popcorn

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Hybrid strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.

Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

Banana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
22% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
