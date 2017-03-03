Good Green - Black Afghan Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Black Afghan effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
