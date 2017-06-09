Good Green - Blue Frost Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Blue Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!