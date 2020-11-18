Good Green - Brownie Scout #3 Indica Popcorn
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause.
Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.
Brownie Scout effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
